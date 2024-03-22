Exclusive: Deepali Pansare to enter Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actress Deepali Pansare who was recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pushpa Impossible will soon enter the Star Plus show Jhanak. The Leena Gangopadhyay-helmed show produced by Magic Moments Productions has been going well, with the show growing with every passing day in the minds of the viewers.

The show will see a new entry, that of Deepali Pansare soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that she will be the girl opposite Chhoton. As we know, the character of Chhoton is brilliantly portrayed by Puneet Panjwani. Chhoton has always been the likeable connect between Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja). As per the track, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Chhoton are trying to show Jhanak the right path to success, where her talent can be showcased.

Now, we hear that Chhoton will have a girl entering his life.

As per a reliable source, “The girl will be a contrast to what Chhoton is, and will be a valuable addition to the wonderful cast of Jhanak. This will be an interesting track that will make way in the story plot.

We buzzed Deepali but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.

