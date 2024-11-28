Exclusive: Dolly Mattoo, Anurag Sharma and Nandani Tiwary join the cast of Dangal’s new show Prem Leela

Dangal will soon launch a never-seen-before love story that will blossom in an intense ambience which has otherwise seen bloodshed, aggression and hatred. The show will be based in Chambal where divine love will blossom between Prem and Leela, the protagonists of the show. As we know, 4 Lions Films produces it and the show is creatively helmed by Rupali Guha. Aakash Ahuja and Saachi Tiwari play the main leads in the show and play the roles of Prem and Leela respectively.

The show also has Monalisa playing the significant role of Rudrakshi. Ashita Dhawan and Udit Shukla have joined the cast of the show, and we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about it. If you have not read the story, you can check it here.

We now hear of seasoned actress Dolly Mattoo who was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak and Ghum Hi Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joining the cast. Also joining the cast will be actor Anurag Sharma who is presently seen in Chhati Maiyya Ki Bitiya. Also seen in the show as the negative lead will be Nandani Tiwary who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

