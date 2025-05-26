Exclusive: Doree fame Mahi Bhanushali replaces Riddhi Sharma in Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Child actress Mahi Bhanushali, who enthralled audiences with her sincere and powerful act in the titular role in Colors’ Doree, will now be holding centre stage in yet another promising role. She will be seen in the upcoming historical presentation on Sony TV titled Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the show will have an impactful launch on 4 June.

The show, as we know, has a stellar cast with Ronit Roy playing the role of Someshwar Chauhan. Actors Anuja Sathe, Padmini Kolhapure, Rumi Khan, Avinesh Rekhi and others will play vital roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been reporting exclusively about the cast joining the cast of the show. We have till now reported about child actors UV Savaliya, Riddhi Sharma, Akshay Anand, Rumi Khan, Sapna Thakur, Krissann Barretto, and Aakash Nagii being roped in for the show. If you want to read any articles, you can check them here.

We now hear that child actor Mahi Bhanushali will be paired opposite Prithviraj Chauhan, played by UV Savaliya. Earlier, the role was to be played by Riddhi Sharma, who was seen in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But now, Mahi will be seen in the main role opposite the young Prithviraj.

