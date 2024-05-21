Exclusive: Ganesh Yadav joins the cast of Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies

Actor Ganesh Yadav who is a prolific Marathi and Hindi actor on the big screen, known for his films The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Company, Bajirao Mastani, Shadyantra etc will play a key role in Sony TV’s next. He will be one of the predominant characters in Sony TV’s upcoming show, Jubilee Talkies. The show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, has Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast of this show. We were the first to write about Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing the leads in Jubilee Talkies. We also wrote about Sanjay Narvekar, Asawari Joshi bagging pivotal roles. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

As per a reliable source, “Ganesh Yadav will play the uncle of the female protagonist, who will want the ownership of Jubilee Talkies so that he can make money out of it.”

