Exclusive: Garima Jain roped in for Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Actress Garima Jain who was in the news recently for her entry in the Sony TV mythological show Shrimad Ramayan, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, will soon enter the same production house’s ongoing show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Yes, you heard it right!! Garima has been inducted into Swastik Productions’ newly launched Sony TV show, Shrimad Ramayan in the role of Ahilya. We have heard that the track of Ahilya and Indradev will be in focus.

Another interesting project that Garima has bagged now, is of the Colors’ show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. The show is doing very well on the ratings chart. The information we have derived at IWMBuzz.com is that Garima will be introduced in an interesting role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Garima has been roped in to play the role of Tulsi.”

We buzzed Garima but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav traces the first love story of the Universe, exploring the journey of Mahadev and Shakti. Actors Ram Yashwardhan, Subha Rajput, Tarun Khanna, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Srikant Dwivedi play the main roles in the show. The show has been accepted very well by audiences.

