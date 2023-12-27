Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Mridul Kumarsinha joins the cast of Star Plus’ Aankh Micholi

Actor Mridul Kumarsinha who was last seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will be a part of the upcoming Star Plus show Aankh Micholi produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Aankh Micholi has Khushi Dubey, Ashish Dixit and Navneet Malik playing the lead roles.

The makers of Aankh Micholi have dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. This is indeed a very interesting tale on its way that will present yet another reality of society. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini’s journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

We had earlier reported about child actor Vidhaan Sharma playing the child version of the male lead in the show.

We now hear of Mridul Kumarsinha playing a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Mridul will play father to the female lead, Rukhmini. His character will that be of a noble, honest cop. His character name will be Arvind.”

This will be Mridul’s comeback to TV after playing the remarkably popular character of Omi Chavan.

