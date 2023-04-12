Dangal’s show Sindoor Ki Keemat will see a revamp now with the makers and channel concentrating on the Season 2 of the story. With this, lead actor Shehzad Sheikh has quit the show. While female lead Vaibhavi Hankare will continue, there will be a new plot and story introduced now. This show produced by 4 Lions Films will see a new story plot emerging with many new entries being added to the cast.

As per reports, Mohit Hiranandani will play the new male lead. Reports are doing rounds of actor Rajiv Kumar joining the cast.

We now hear of actor Harsh Vasishth who was last seen in Durga aur Charu, entering the cast of the show in its new phase.

We believe that Harsh will play a very crucial role. Harsh’s recent TV portrayals include Banni Chow Home Delivery, Agar Tum Na Hote, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga etc.

