Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Actor Hemant Bharati who has featured in TV shows Baal Krishna, Parashuram, Porus, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesh etc, will join the cast of the new Sony TV show produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit. Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon will have Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma playing the leads. Sumbul’s first look from the show got leaked on social media recently. Now the first promo of the new show is also out wherein Sumbul is seen in a very different avatar when compared to her last show Imlie. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

We now hear of Hemant Bharati being roped in for the show.

As per a reliable source, “Hemant will be seen playing an important role in the show.”

We buzzed Hemant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

