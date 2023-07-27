ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Hemant Bharati will be part of the cast of the new Sony TV show starring Sumbul Touqeer, Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 18:32:33
Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Actor Hemant Bharati who has featured in TV shows Baal Krishna, Parashuram, Porus, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesh etc, will join the cast of the new Sony TV show produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit. Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon will have Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma playing the leads. Sumbul’s first look from the show got leaked on social media recently. Now the first promo of the new show is also out wherein Sumbul is seen in a very different avatar when compared to her last show Imlie. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

We now hear of Hemant Bharati being roped in for the show.

As per a reliable source, “Hemant will be seen playing an important role in the show.”

We buzzed Hemant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

