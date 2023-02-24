Hrishikesh Pandey who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dharm Yoddha Garud, will be a part of the cast of Colors’ new show Bekaboo. The fantasy revenge drama produced by Balaji Telefilms will star Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa playing lead roles. Actors Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi will be part of the show too.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Monalisa, Chetan Hansraj, Rushal Parakh, Nitin Bhatia, Ravi Jhankal, Ssanjay Sswaraaj, Bakul Thakkar playing crucial roles.

We now hear of Hrishikesh Pandey joining the cast of the show.

Hrishikesh is known for his portrayal in Sony TV’s popular show CID.

