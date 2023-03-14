Senior actor Raakesh Maudgal who was last seen in Star Plus’ Imlie in the role of Harish Tripathi will soon join the cast of Dangal’s new show which is a romantic thriller. Titled Baazi Ishq Ki, the show is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Sirf Tum fame Puneett Chouksey playing the lead in this show. We also reported about Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Khushbu Tiwari playing the female lead.

We also wrote about Gaurav Mukesh and Farah Lakhani joining the cast. We now hear of Raakesh Maudgal too joining the cast of the show.

In fact, this show has few other actors from the show Imlie playing pivotal roles. Actors Ritu Choudhry Seth and Arham Abbasi will also be part of the cast of Baazi Ishq Ki.

We buzzed Raakesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.