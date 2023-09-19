Television | News

Ishan Saxena the talented actor will be seen making his entry in Star Plus' show Imlie. The show has taken a generation leap and is produced by 4 Lions Films. Read it here.

Young actor Ishan Saxena who was last seen on television in Sony SAB’s Shubh Labh, had a good outing in the web space and film space recently. He shot for the engaging YRF project Mandala Murders, and also was part of the stellar cast of the film Patna Shukla. Ishan is now back on TV with an interesting cameo role. He will be seen making his entry in the Star Plus show Imlie. As we know, the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films, recently saw a generation leap happening.

Now the new story and concept is hovering around actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy who have entered the show as the new leads. The new season of Imlie has been impressive at its start with Sai Ketan Rao playing the role of Agastya Singh Chaudhary and Adrija Roy playing the role of Imlie.

We hear that Ishan will enter the show in the role of Bhola.

As per a reliable source, “Ishan has started shooting and his scenes will appear soon in the telecast.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

