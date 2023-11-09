Exclusive: Janit Bhutani to enter Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Handsome hunk Janit Bhutani, who is known for his acting chops in projects like Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Chandra Grahan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Janit will be seen entering the popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut.

As per a reliable source, “Janit will be seen playing a cameo role. His character name will be Pratam. His role brings the fun factor in the show but later turn out to be negative.”

We buzzed the actor, he confirmed the news but refused to share more details.

Star Plus‘s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s legacy will now be carried forward by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. The audiences recently got their hands on a captivating glimpse of the show, which brings the introductions of Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit). The promo depicts a plot twist where Abhira and Armaan end up getting married as a result of a traumatic event, though Armaan is in love with Ruhi, who gets married to Armaan’s brother Rohit. It will be interesting to witness the drama unfold in the lives of Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi, and Rohit.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.