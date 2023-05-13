Exclusive: Jayati Bhatia to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Jayati Bhatia, who has a huge body of work on TV with shows Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii etc, roped in for Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Seasoned performer Jayati Bhatia, popularly known as Mataji of Colors’ successful show Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to enter Sony SAB’s offering Dil Diyaan Gallaan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Dil Diyaan Gallan is the story of three generations with their roots in Punjab. It explores a family’s journey where the first two generations refuse to forgive and forget but are forced to face their past and hopefully heal when the third-generation steps in.

Jayati, who has a huge body of work on TV with shows Sasural Simar Ka, Naamkarann, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii etc, will be seen playing the role of Tavleen in the show mentioned above.

We contacted Jayati but did not get any revert until we filed the story.

Currently, in the show, Riya and Dollar get married and come home. Dilpreet and the other family members get shocked. Soon, it is revealed to the family that Dollar is Khushwant’s son. The latter asks all to follow his order or he would burn down the house. Dilpreet gets angry and kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house.

