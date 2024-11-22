Exclusive: Jinal Jain joins the cast of Zee TV’s Jamai No 1

Actress Jinal Jain who was last seen in an engaging role in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj has joined the cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show, Jamai No 1. Produced by Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD, the show has been touted to be the new season of the yester-year popular show Jamai Raja. The show as we know, has Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing exclusively about the cast that has come on board the show. We wrote about Abhishek Malik playing the lead. We also wrote about Gaurav Wadhwa playing a grey-shaded character in the show. We wrote about actors Saniya Nagdev and Poonam Sirnaik also being a part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Malik to play lead in the new season of Zee TV’s Jamai Raja; Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD to produce it

Exclusive: Gaurav Wadhwa joins Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur in Prateek Sharma’s Ghar Jamai for Zee TV

Now, we have heard about Jinal Jain joining the cast as an interesting character.

As per a reliable source, “Jinal will be related to the female lead, played by Simaran Kaur. The character will be extremely talented, and will have a significant role to play in the story plot.”

We buzzed Jinal but did not get through to her. She has been seen recently in noteworthy projects like Yeh Meri Family, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Choti Sarrdaarni etc.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.