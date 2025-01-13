Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Dangal show

Actress Jyoti Tiwari who was last seen in Colors show Mishri starring Shruti Bhist and Namish Taneja, has bagged a plump role in the upcoming Balaji Telefilms show for Dangal. Jyoti has earlier been part of the Balaji Telefilms family in popular shows Naagin 6, Kumkum Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show which is being talked about now will introduce viewers to an intriguing tale revolving around two sisters who are poles apart—each with their own set of dreams, aspirations, and personalities. As they navigate the ups and downs of life, wedding drama becomes the backdrop for a narrative filled with emotional depth, conflict, and surprising twists. Starring in pivotal roles are acclaimed actors Manav Dua, Rachna Parulkar, and Purnima Tiwari, who have been carefully selected to bring these complex characters to life. Their dynamic performances will be at the heart of a story that delves into the intricacies of relationships, familial bonds, and the clash of personalities.

Now, we hear of Jyoti playing an interesting role in the show.

