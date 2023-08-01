ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB

Noted actress Krissann Barretto who is known for her portrayal in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, will join the cast of Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 13:48:52
Actress Krissann Barretto who is popularly known for her work in projects like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Warrior High, Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Ace of Space 2, Class of 2017 and many more is back on TV after a hiatus. The actress will play an engaging and powerful role in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB, is what we hear. The banner producing this project will be Alchemy Films.

Yes, Krissann is a talented actress who is making a comeback to TV with this new show on Sony SAB. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about popular face Nishant Malkhani being in talks to play the lead in this Sony SAB show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?

Now, we hear of Krissann playing the parallel lead in the show. As reported by us at IWMBuzz.com, this new show of Siddharth P Malhotra for Sony SAB will be a love story.

We buzzed Krissann but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Opinion: Star Plus’ Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull’s Eye

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill 

