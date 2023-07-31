ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films' new show for Sony SAB?

Nishant Malkhani is in all likelihood to play the male lead in Sony SAB's new show produced by Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films. Read this exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 15:13:40
Actor Nishant Malkhani who was last seen on TV in Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal and Control Room, has been in talks to play the lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming show for Sony SAB.

Yes, Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films will soon come up with a love tale for Sony SAB which will have a unique story.

We hear that popular actor Nishant Malkhani is in advanced talks to play the lead role in the show.

Nishant was recently seen shooting for the web series Plot 1/2 directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media. The series is for the new OTT platform, Epic 2.0

Siddharth P Malhotra’s banner Alchemy Films has been focussing on films and web mediums along with television.

As per a reliable source, “Nishant Malkhani is in advanced talks to play the male lead in the show.”

We buzzed Nishant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

