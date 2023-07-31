Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films' new show for Sony SAB?

Actor Nishant Malkhani who was last seen on TV in Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal and Control Room, has been in talks to play the lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming show for Sony SAB.

Yes, Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films will soon come up with a love tale for Sony SAB which will have a unique story.

We hear that popular actor Nishant Malkhani is in advanced talks to play the lead role in the show.

Nishant was recently seen shooting for the web series Plot 1/2 directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Rusk Media. The series is for the new OTT platform, Epic 2.0

Siddharth P Malhotra’s banner Alchemy Films has been focussing on films and web mediums along with television.

As per a reliable source, “Nishant Malkhani is in advanced talks to play the male lead in the show.”

We buzzed Nishant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth P Malhotra and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

