Senior actor Manoj Kolhatkar who was recently seen in the role of Chanakya in Balaji Telefilms’ Pracchand Ashok on Colors, has joined the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Sony TV, titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se. As we know, the show will have Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi playing the leads. Recently, the dup shot for their promo, with pictures from the shoot getting leaked on social media.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii, Pankaj Bhatia being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

As we know, Manoj Kolhatkar who was also seen in a powerful role recently in Sonali Jaffar’s Zee TV show Main Hoon Saath Tere, will play an important role in the show. He is a popular Marathi actor, known for many projects in Hindi and Marathi TV.

