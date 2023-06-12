ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Mridul Kumarsinha, popularly known as Omkar Chavan in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will exit the show and will not be part of the generation leap phase.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 11:02:31
Mridul Kumarnsinha the talented actor who has been enthralling audiences in the role of Omkar Chavan, lovingly called Omi, in Star Plus’ long-running show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has decided to move out of the show owing to the generation leap happening. As we know, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headed for a generation leap post which leads Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh will also move out. As of now, auditions are on for the new leads, as per reports in the media.

We now hear of Mridul not opting to continue, post the generation leap.

In fact, many in the cast will not be part of the post-leap story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We at IWMBuzz.com have also heard about Sheetal Maulik and Vihaan Verma too planning to move on, though have not got an official confirmation on it.

As we know, Omi had a good character graph, and Mridul’s character has always gained prominence in the tracks.

We buzzed Mridul and he confirmed his decision to move out of the post-leap cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Sony TV’s long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May – 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

