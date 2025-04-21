Exclusive: Namik Paul to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has been an immensely successful show since its inception in the year 2014. Actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha were the flagbearers and the leads on the show for a long time, till the leaps happened. Later, the show saw Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar take over, after which Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma played the leads. Now the show has Akshay Dev Bindra and Pranali Rathod as the leads of Kumkum Bhagya.

However, the going has been tough after the present leap, as there is a decline in the numbers of the show. Kumkum Bhagya, which has been quite consistent in numbers over the years, saw a major dip that has threatened its continuity. The makers have made huge changes in the narrative in the last month or so, for a drastic revival of the fate of the show.

Rachi Sharma came in for a cameo role as Purvi, the mother of Prarthana. Now, the huge comeback of Shraddha Arya aka our very own Preeta from Kundali Bhagya has made rounds. The actress who was enjoying her motherhood phase after the birth of her twins is slated to make her comeback. Shraddha recently quoted about her return on Kumkum Bhagya. Reports are rife of Shakti Anand aka Kundali Bhagya’s Karan Luthra too staging a comeback with Kumkum Bhagya.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively learnt that actor Namik Paul who was last seen in Lag Ja Gale, is slated to grab a prime role in Kumkum Bhagya.

As per our reliable source, “Namik is now in talks for a prime role in Kumkum Bhagya. Though his entry has not been locked, there are high chances of the actor being seen in the show.”

Namik’s noted works include Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewaana Tha, Kavach, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 etc.

We buzzed Namik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.