Television | News

Nasirr Khan who was last seen in Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Colors' new show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions, titled Chand Jalne Laga.

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions will soon start work on the new show on Colors, titled Chand Jalne Laga. There was an extensive hunt to find the female lead of the show. However, with the lead now being locked, with Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann signing to play leads, work has started in full force on the project. The show is slated to be a romantic tale.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write exclusively about actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann playing the leads in Chand Jalne Laga. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here. As we had earlier reported, there was news in the media circles about Niyati Fatnani playing the female lead of the show. However, it was not to be!!

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga?

Now, we hear of Nasirr Khan, the talented film and TV actor being roped in to play an integral part in the show. He was last seen on TV in Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein.

As per a reliable source, “Nasirr Khan will be an integral part of the show’s cast.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.