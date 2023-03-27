Actress Navina Bole who is known for her portrayal in Ishqbaaaz will soon enter the Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh as leads.

The show saw a few new entries in the form of actors Kamya Punjabi, Nikhil Arya, Ayub Khan, Malhar Pandey and many more.

Earlier today, we at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Yogendra Kumaria entering the show in the role of Mahendra.

We now hear of the seasoned actress Navina too entering the show. She was last seen in the show Parshuram in the role of Devi Renuka.

As per a reliable source, “Her track will be linked to that of Lakshya, played by Prabhat Chaudhary. It will be an interesting role for Navina. It is said that she will reprise the role of Kelly Donavan in Vampire Diaries.”

When we buzzed Navina, she confirmed her entry but did not want to get into details.

We reached out to the Producer Yash Patnaik and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.