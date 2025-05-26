Exclusive: No leap for Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi; to go off air instead?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the popular and long-running show on Zee TV, will not see a generation leap, as planned earlier. Instead, the show is likely to go off-air!! Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has had a good run of nearly four years, having launched in August 2021. The show was scheduled to take a generation leap, which was to see the exit of present leads Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare.

We hear that the creative team had, talked to the entire cast about the proposed leap, and had made changes in the script accordingly, depending on the availability of actors post the leap. However, the leap will not take place now.

Highly placed sources tell us that the leap of Bhagya Lakshmi has been called off, and talks are presently happening about the show going off air.

As per a reliable source, “Bhagya Lakshmi is mostly scheduled to wrap up, rather than go for the leap.”

This development comes as a shock, considering that the show has had a good run over the years. However, the recent ratings took a dip and continued to show no signs of a rise, which forced the team to think about the leap. However, there were to-and-fro discussions on the leap over the last few days, is what we have been told.

For the uninitiated, there was news in the media of Aishwarya Khare being retained as the new lead post-the leap, but that is not to be.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.