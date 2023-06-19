Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is all set to witness a new entrant.

IWMBuzz exclusively learnt that actress Palak Jain, who played the role of Akshat and Antara’s daughter in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is all set to enter the show.

As per a credible source, “Palak Jain will play the role of Elahi’s estranged sister Seerat. She will play a pivotal role in the show as she enters Jahaan’s life and brings out a drastic change in Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship.”

Ankit Gupta as Jahaan, Neha Rana as Ilahi, Gautam Singh Vig as Jordan play leads in Junooniyatt. In early May 2023, Aishwarya Sakhuja entered the show as Dr. Pari. Her role lasted very briefly and ended mid-May 2023.

We buzzed the actress but she remained unavailable for a comment.

