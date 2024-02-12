Exclusive: Pooja Singh bags Boyhood Productions’ next for Colors

Actor Pooja Singh who has been part of the cast of Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Shakti Astitve Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors, has joined the cast of Colors’ next. She has been roped in for a pivotal role in Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors.

The said show has been in the headlines, with IWMBuzz.com reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni playing the leads in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha bag Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors

Exclusive: Ketaki Kulkarni joins Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha as a lead in Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors

As for Boyhood Productions, the production house had the show Faltu on air on Star Plus. It starred Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey playing the leads.

We reached out to Pooja Singh but did not get through to her.

We tried to reach out to the channel spokesperson but could not get through.

As for Colors, the channel has Mangal Lakshmi for launch, which is the Hindi remake of a popular Kannada show Bhagya Lakshmi on Colors Kannada. The show has Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh and Shubham Dipta playing the leads. The channel has recently seen the launch of the mythological show Pracchand Ashok coming from Balaji Telefilms. It also has the BBC Studios and MAJ Productions’ show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak launching on Colors.

