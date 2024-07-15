Exclusive: Pracchand Ashok fame Praachi Bohra to enter Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Praachi Bohra who has featured in the shows Kundali Milan and Pracchand Ashok will soon enter the Zee TV show Main Hoon Saath Tere, produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media. As we know, the serial is on the verge of seeing the big fat wedding of Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and Aryaman (Karan Vohra). We saw Arya filling the hairline of Janvi with sindoor which forced the Bundela family to accept their relationship. Now the family will announce to host their wedding in a grand style. However, the show will see the entry of Kian’s real mother who is actually Janvi’s elder sister.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written about Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup playing the role. However, there has been a change in the plan owing to Simran’s alleged date issues.

Now, it will be Praachi Bohra playing the above-said role. We hear that Praachi has started shooting for the show.

Praachi is known for the role of Maharani Devi Maurya in Colors’ Pracchand Ashok.

It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold with the entry of Kian’s real mother. Earlier, she did not want her child, but rather wanted to live a happy life with her boyfriend, and this was the reason why she left behind her new born and eloped. We have seen that Janvi took up the responsibility of her sister’s child and gave her name to the kid.

