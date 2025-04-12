Exclusive: Priti Amin joins the cast of Sony TV’s thriller Aami Dakini

Actress Priti Amin who was last seen in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye in the role of Vandy Massi, has bagged her next plump role in Sony TV’s upcoming thriller show Aami Dakini. Produced by SVF Productions, the show will see Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Hitesh Bharadwaj and Kumkum Bhagya fame Rachi Sharma play the lead roles. Sheen Das has been roped in to play the titular role of the Dakini in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about SVF Productions coming up with this supernatural genre for Sony TV. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here. SVF Productions recently wrapped up the shoot of the show on Star Plus, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. We also wrote about senior actress Swaroopa Ghosh joining the cast of the show.

Exclusive: Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma join Sheen Dass in Sony TV’s Aami Dakini

Exclusive: Swaroopa Ghosh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Aami Dakini

We now hear of Priti playing a vital role. She is known to one and all for her stints in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kathaa Ankahee, Durga aur Charu and many other shows.

We buzzed Priti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.