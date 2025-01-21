Exclusive: Pulkit Bangia to enter Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Young actor Pulkit Bangia who is known for his portrayals in Kumkum Bhagya, Faltu, Guldasta, Sab Satrangi, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang etc, will soon enter Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, the show will see a small time leap, which will take the lives of Virat and Amruta to a new phase. As we know, the pre-leap climax saw the death of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe), which was accidental, when she was fighting with Amruta for the gun.

We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about Amruta being kidnapped by Rajeev and taken to the cliff where both Virat and Amruta’s lives will be in danger. As we know, Amruta and Virat were on the verge of starting their marital life after solving all the problems when things went out of hand for them.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have the news of Pulkit Bangia’s entry into the show.

As per a reliable source, “The Ahuja family headed by Dildar Ahuja (Ashish Kaul) and Babita Ahuja (Kishori Shahane) will see an extension with Dildar’s younger brother’s family staying with them.”

Pulkit, we hear will be the son of Dildar’s brother, and will be the cousin of Virat Singh Ahuja.

We buzzed Pulkit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.