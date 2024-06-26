Exclusive: Rashmi Gupta to play the parallel lead in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare

Actress Rashmi Gupta who was seen in Pandya Store and has donned the role of Goddess Parvati in Hari Om’s series Tirupati Balaji Kathasar, will soon enter the Sony SAB show, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma playing the leads.

The show has taken a time leap post which many existing characters are getting dropped off and new characters are being introduced in the story plot. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Pankaj Dheer, Neelu Vaghela, Monika Khanna and Ravi Gossain entering the show as Dhruv’s family. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pankaj Dheer, Neelu Vaghela, Monika Khanna and Ravi Gossain to enter Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare

Now, we hear of Rashmi entering the show in the role of Chandra, who will be Tara’s sister. Yes, she will be the new parallel lead in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Chandra will be an interesting character, and will have her track with Dhruv and Tara.”

We buzzed Rashmi and she confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ unfolds an interesting tale of love and time travel, set against the backdrop of the 17th and 21st centuries. The storyline took a dramatic turn when Tara (Riya Sharma) tragically fell from a cliff, leaving Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Suryapratap (Karan V. Grover) grieving as they were unable to save her life.

