Exclusive: Resham Tipnis joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Dangal show

Seasoned actress Resham Tipnis who was last seen in Sony TV’s Punyashok Ahilyabai in Hindi TV, has got a meaty role in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show on Dangal. She was also doing the Marathi show Antarpaat in 2024. The Balaji Telefilms show on Dangal has been written about a lot and seems to be the next big launch on Dangal. Dangal also has a show coming from Rashmi Sharma Productions up for launch soon.

The Balaji Telefilms show which is being talked about now will introduce viewers to an intriguing tale revolving around two sisters who are poles apart—each with their own set of dreams, aspirations, and personalities. As they navigate the ups and downs of life, wedding drama becomes the backdrop for a narrative filled with emotional depth, conflict, and surprising twists. Starring in pivotal roles are acclaimed actors Manav Dua, Rachna Parulkar, and Purnima Tiwari, who have been carefully selected to bring these complex characters to life. Their dynamic performances will be at the heart of a story that delves into the intricacies of relationships, familial bonds, and the clash of personalities.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about Shubhkaraan and Jyoti Tiwari joining the cast of the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shubhkaraan joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Dangal show

Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Dangal show

Now, we hear of Resham Tipnis playing an interesting role in the show. Earlier, Khyaati Keswani was slated to be part of the show. Khyaati was seen recently in Kumkum Bhagya and Chahenge Tum Itna, both of Balaji Telefilms. However, there has been a replacement and it is Resham Tipnis who has bagged the role now.

We buzzed Resham and she confirmed that she is part of the show. She is presently shooting for the show.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Resham Tipnis is a well-known Marathi and Hindi artist, having taken part in Bigg Boss Marathi. Her notable roles in Hindi TV include Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Brij Ke Gopal, Basera, Satrangi Sasural etc.

