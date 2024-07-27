Exclusive: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Anuradha Kanabar to enter Star Plus’ Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Senior actress Anuradha Kanabar who has featured in TV shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Shubh Shagun etc, will soon enter the Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. Produced by SVF Entertainment, the show is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu show Karthika Deepam which was later remade in Bengali as Anurager Chhowa. The show stars Akshit Sukhija and Aditi Tripathi as leads.

Anuradha is a prolific actress known for being the popular ‘Saas’ of Hindi television. She has proved her comic and stand-up credentials in the Sony TV show Madness Machayenge.

Anuradha has been roped in to play a crucial role in Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which has launched recently.

As per a reliable source, “Anuradha will play the role of Deepika and Janvi’s grandmother in the show. She will be Shobha’s mother and will join hands with Shobha (Niilam Panchal) in making life a living hell for Deepika.”

We buzzed Anuradha but did not get to hear from her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.

