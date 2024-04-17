Exclusive: Salman Shaikh to enter Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actor Salman Shaikh who was seen playing a negative role in Sasural Simar Ka 2, will soon join the cast of Star Plus show Jhanak. Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions, Salman will now enter the show to bring a new twist to the tale.

As we know, Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) wedding is about to happen. The groom has his face covered, after citing a certain reason for it. However, Jhanak refuses to marry someone who has his face covered. Amidst this, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) has developed a growing bond with Jhanak and is feeling very uncomfortable with her marriage.

Amidst this, we hear of this entry.

As per a reliable source, Salman Shaikh will play the role of Aditya Kapoor. He will have negative traits. He will be a star performer, and will work with Jhanak in a project campaign. He will fall for Jhanak, and this is where a love angle will start.

We buzzed Salman, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.

