Sangeeta Kapure the versatile actor will soon be back on the TV screens after a hiatus of a year or so. Last seen in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Sangeeta will now don a never-seen-before character in the Peninsula Pictures show.

As we know, the show has gotten its new male lead in Abhishek Nigam recently. Manul Chudasama has entered the show in place of the late Tunisha Sharma.

Sangeeta who was also seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, will play the role of a Shagufta in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will have an important role to play. She has started her shoot and will be on air soon.”

We buzzed Sangeeta but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

