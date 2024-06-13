Exclusive: Sheetal Maulik joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Sheetal Maulik, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, will be seen entering the Colors show Suhaagan. As we know, Suhaagan will take a generation leap post which actors Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori will play the female leads. The show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will see Akshay Kharodia of Pandya Store fame and Vishal Chaudary of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai fame playing the male leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write about Akshay Kharodia and Vishal Chaudary playing the male leads. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia to play the male lead in Colors’ Suhaagan post the leap

Exclusive: Vishal Chaudary joins Akshay Kharodia as the lead in Colors’ Suhaagan

We now hear of Sheetal joining the cast of Suhaagan.

As per a reliable source, “Sheetal will play the role of the male lead’s aunt, who will be an independent woman. She will be a self-made woman.”

We buzzed Sheetal and she confirmed the news.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal. Bindya gets married to Krishna, who betrays her love and tries to kill her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.