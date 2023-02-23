Versatile actor Ssanjay Sswaraaj who was last seen in Star Bharat’s Bohot Pyar Karte Hain has bagged a plump role in Balaji Telefilm’s next for Colors. Bekaboo, the fantasy revenge drama which is said to be based on the lines of Beauty and the Beast, will be the next big fiction launch on Colors. The show has Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa playing the leads. Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi will play crucial roles in the show. The show revolves around the epic saga of a pari and a rakshas, who are unaware of their magical legacies.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Monalisa, Chetan Hansraj, Rushal Parakh, Nitin Bhatia, Ravi Jhankal playing crucial roles.

We now hear of Ssanjay Sswaraaj being part of the show in an integral role.

