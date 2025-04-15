Exclusive: SVF Productions’ Aami Dakini episodes for Sony TV scrapped? Read to know details

SVF Productions’ horror thriller titled Aami Dakini for Sony TV was earlier announced to be launched in February this year. However, the show saw a delay during which it was put on the back seat. Now, as per the latest, the show is again back on track, with popular actors Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) and Rachi Sharma (Kumkum Bhagya) all set to play the leads, while Sheen Dass will play the titular role of the Dakini.

But we at IWMBuzz.com dug deep to find out that the delay that this show saw was owing to the scrapping of the already-shot episodes.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per a reliable source, “The show Aami Dakini had already shot nearly six episodes under the able direction of Anupam Hari. There were extensive schedules put up at Burdwan Rajbari in Kolkata after which the episodes were sent to the channel. However, the feedback that came from the channel was not good. The channel felt that the episodes that were shot were not good enough. After extended discussions between the channel and the Producers Srikanth Mohta and Mahendra Soni, it was decided that the production company would scrap the filmed episodes and start afresh. Amidst this, there were a few cast changes too that were brought in. For the uninitiated, it was Rohit Chandel who appeared as the lead in the promo that was initially launched of Aami Dakini.”

Well, while this is the back story explaining the reason for Aami Dakini’s delay, things now appear back on track with the shoot happening presently.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about a few of the cast on board the show. We have written about senior actress Swaroopa Ghosh and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priti Amin joining the cast of Aami Dakini.

