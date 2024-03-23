Exclusive: Swastik Productions to make mythological multiverse show titled Lakshmi Narayan for Colors; Srikant Dwivedi to play the central role

Colors will soon bankroll a new mythological presentation which will be a multiverse show for television. Titled Lakshmi Narayan, the show will be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. As we know, Swastik Productions has its two mythological shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav on Colors and Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV doing well.

This new Colors show has been worked on for some time now. The production house, we hear, will retain the main cast of the actors playing the trinity characters in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

As per a reliable source, “This mythological presentation will have Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi in the central roles.”

We also hear that actor Srikant Dwivedi who plays the role of Lord Vishnu in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, has been retained in the new show to play the role of Lord Vishnu.

As for the character of Lakshmi, it will be interesting to see if the makers look for a new face or bring in the same cast from the above-mentioned show.

We buzzed Srikant, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, actors Ram Yashvardhan essays Lord Shiv, Subha Rajput plays Goddess Parvati. We hear that these actors will reprise the roles in the new show too.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.