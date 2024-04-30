Exclusive: Tanvi Shewale to enter Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Star Plus’ show Udne Ki Aasha produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Rolling Tales Production has got into the top 5 TV shows across GECs as per the last week’s ratings. The show has seen the wedding of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) followed by the adjustment issues that Sailee faces in her new home. As we know, Sailee was about to marry Tejas (Puru Chibber), but he got duped by his girlfriend and eloped from his marriage. Tejas now finds himself at crossroads where he is leading a homeless, jobless life. The show will now see the entry of actress Tanvi Shewale who was last seen in the Zee TV show Lag Jaa Gale. She was earlier seen in the Marathi show Tujhe Rupacha Chandana.

We now hear of the actress entering Udne Ki Aasha. She has been cast opposite Tejas and will be the new girl in his life.

As per a reliable source, “Tanvi will play the new girl in Tejas’s life.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.