Exclusive: Trishna Vivek to enter Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Actress Trishna Vivek who is known for her portrayals in shows Guddna Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Shree, Sanjog Se Bandhi Sangini etc, will soon enter the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, the show is finally getting into a phase wherein there is a comfortable connect between the leads Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha). After a lot of misunderstandings plagued their rapport, it seems as though they are moving towards finding each other for support.

Amidst all this, the show saw the entry of actor Angad Hasija in the role of Abhiraj, the cousin of Virat. Abhiraj does not have a good rapport with Virat, and wants to seek attention when it comes to Amruta. However, Amruta believes that Abhiraj is a kind person by heart. He has an ulterior motive of trouncing Virat and taking a hold over the Ahuja business.

At this juncture, we hear of the entry of Abhiraj’s mother, who is the sister of Babita (Kishori Shahane).

As per a reliable source, “Trishna Vivek the seasoned actress has been roped in to play the role of Abhiraj’s mother. She will also be negative like her son, and will come in with an evil mind and plan.”

We buzzed Trishna but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.