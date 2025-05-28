Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav overhears Rohit’s talk with Reet; Will Raghav and Reet divorce each other?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) relationship being brought down to shambles, courtesy of the game played by Sharda Bua as well as Rohit. As we know, the arrest of Dhruv and the aftermath of it has also strained the relationship of the siblings Dhruv and Reet. While Reet has been at the losing end from all sides, Raghav’s misunderstanding has increased manifold.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav and Reet brooding over the divorce papers that they have got, with the final hearing of their divorce to happen. However, Rohit will create more agony and will make Raghav and Reet believe his created story. While he will tell Reet that Raghav has forced the divorce, Rohit will fool Raghav by making him believe that he is conversing with Reet on the phone, about the divorce and how she does not like being with Raghav.

Will they eventually get divorced?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.