Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Speaks Against Lakshmi In Court, Rishi’s Rebellious Avatar

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka sets a plan against Lakshmi and tries to bring Rishi to her side.

In the upcoming episode, the police bring Lakshmi to court for the hearing of her case. As the hearing starts, Malishka comes into the witness box to give her statement against Lakshmi. She tells the court that Neelam did not like Lakshmi because she tried to kill Malishka’s child, who was not even born yet. She also reveals that Lakshmi is jealous of her and wishes to separate her from Rishi.

Later, Rishi also comes into the witness box and Lakshmi expects him to talk in her support. But Rishi becomes rebellious and wishes to punish Lakshmi. He tells the court that Lakshmi has killed Neelam, and he has proof of that in the CCTV footage. He gives it to the court appeals for strict against her. Malishka succeeds in manipulating Rishi.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Though Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans to separate them. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.