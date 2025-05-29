Bhagya Lakshmi’s Star Smita Bansal Bids an Emotional Farewell After Four Years

After winning hearts with her powerful portrayal of Neelam Oberoi in the popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi, renowned actress Smita Bansal is all set to bid adieu to the show. Her departure marks the end of a significant role in the show and for the audience who have deeply connected with her character over the past four years.

Joining the cast in 2021, Smita’s portrayal of Neelam, a fiercely protective matriarch torn between tradition, power, and emotion, quickly became one of the narrative’s central pillars. Her character was often the moral compass and emotional anchor of the Oberoi household, even when her decisions triggered seismic shifts in the story. From major generational leaps to intense family confrontations, Smita brought gravitas and nuance to every arc. Her departure, therefore, is both narratively and emotionally significant.

Smita said, “Bhagya Lakshmi will always hold a very special place in my heart. Over these four years, I’ve not only had the privilege of playing a wonderfully written character but also built lifelong bonds with my cast and crew. This set became my second home, and everyone here became like an extended family to me. The production house and the creatives of the show made my journey so comfortable. Playing Neelam has been nothing short of an amazing journey; it has challenged me, inspired me, helped me learn a great deal from the people around me, and given me immense satisfaction as an actor. Working with Zee TV after almost 18 years was a wonderful experience.”

As Smita moves on to explore new avenues, her fans will undoubtedly miss her commanding presence on screen. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see a shocking twist as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets blamed for Neelam’s murder and is arrested by the police. Is this the end of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s story, or will Rishi find out the truth and save her?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:00 pm, only on Zee TV.