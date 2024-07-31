Exclusive: Udaariyaan Fame Twinkle Arora Talks About Her Upcoming Show Khubsurrat- “I Hope We Meet Soon”

Punjabi actress Twinkle Arora became a household name after portraying the role of Nehmat in the Hindi television show Udaariyaan. After her successful stint in the show, the actress bagged another show on Colors TV, which was scheduled to release soon. However, reports suggest the show is delayed for an unrevealed reason. In the exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Twinkle talks about the show and more details about her life.

When the actress was asked about delaying her upcoming show Khubsurrat, Twinkle said, “We are also eagerly waiting to meet you guys. There have been a few ups and downs in the show, and there are changes, but I don’t know how much I can disclose now but I hope we all meet very soon.”

Twinkle also expressed her opinion about waiting for projects for a long time and facing difficulties. The actress says, “Yes, it is! As soon as the audience wants to meet, I also want to meet that early, and waiting for me is very difficult. As I always say, my soul feels happy when I work on set, so yes, waiting is difficult, but it’s part and parcel of our job.”

Talking about the challenges, Twinkle expressed her views, “It’s true, how much this life looks good, it is that difficult too. Leaving Udaariyaan and reaching out to other shows is a very, very long journey. There were several auditions and mock shoots, and there were several factors, sometimes shoot location, sometimes personal things, so there are a lot of things. So this is ‘Mentally Kha Jati Hai.'”

For more, watch the video below.