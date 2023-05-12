ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo actress Aayushi Bhave Tilak will join the cast of Colors' new show Neerja produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 12:26:15
Gorgeous-looking Aayushi Bhave Tilak, the social media star and television personality in the Marathi circuit, who rose to fame with her appearance in the music video Ya Gavacha Ki Tya Gavacha, played a big role in Star Plus and Mukta Dhond’s television show in Hindi, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. The show aired on Star Plus. Aayushi played the negative lead in the show for which she bagged accolades. Now, the news coming to us is that Aayushi has bagged a new show on Colors. She will be part of the cast of Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s new show on Colors titled Neerja.

Neerja will have Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, and Anindita Chatterjee joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

We now hear of Aayushi Bhave Tilak bagging a pivotal role in the show. It will be interesting to see the kind of role that she plays here after her successful debut on Hindi TV with Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

We buzzed Aayushi but did not get through to her for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

