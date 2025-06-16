Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Mangal has a fall; Adit lifts her in his arms

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being responsible for the slight recovery in the health of Sudesh. She has been instrumental in bringing back a bit of his memory. However, the bathroom mishap where he got burnt owing to the overpour of hot water, forced Adit (Naman Shaw) to send Mangal out of the house. However, Kusum stopped Mangal and pleaded with her to stay in the house and help in Sudesh’s full recovery. Mangal had no option but to accept it and continued to stay in the Saxena house.

The upcoming episode will see Sudesh’s further recovery as he will start to scribble something again and again on paper. Mangal will not be able to understand what he is trying to say. She will decide to take the writing to the police and further investigate what exactly caused his accident. However, Saumya, who will fear her acts getting exposed, will try to stop Mangal from going to the police station. She will ruin the floor and will be instrumental in Mangal’s fall. Mangal will not be able to walk owing to the leg sprain. Saumya will want to take up the responsibility of taking the writing to the police. This will also lead to a scenario and a moment between Adit and Mangal wherein Adit will lift Mangal in his arms and nurse her leg. Saumya will be shocked to see this scenario.

What will happen next?

