Exclusive: Utkarsha Naik bags Jay Productions’ Doree 2 for Colors

Veteran actress Utkarsha Naik who was last seen in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, will now play a key role, that of a strong role in the Colors’ upcoming show Doree 2. Produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s Jay Productions, the show is the second season of the popular show Doree which won a lot of praise. The show tackled the societal issue of the abandonment of the girl child. Child actor Mahi Bhanushali played the younger version of Doree, while Amarr Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran played key roles. It had a great script, an engaging storyline and good performances.

For Doree 2, only Amarr Upadhyay from the original cast has been retained. Priyanshi Yadav who was seen in Pandya Store has been chosen to play the titular role of Doree now. Actor Ishaan Dhawan who was seen in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare, will play the male lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Utkarsha Naik will play the matriarch of the male lead’s family. She will be an authoritative person, highly dominating and enterprising in her work.

Utkarsha is known for her roles in shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Siddhi Vinayak and many more.

We buzzed Utkarsha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

The promo of Doree 2 has hit TV screens. The promo gives a glimpse of the hardships faced by Doree as a child. The grownup Doree is all ready to face her challenges in life and surge ahead in life.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.