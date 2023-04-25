Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh

Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal, bags a short film.

Actress Vaidehi Nair who played the role of Tara in Shemaroo Umang’s Raazz Mahal has quit the show. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions. Vaidehi has joined the cast of a short film titled Suno Toh, which is being made keeping the pandemic struggle as the crux of the plot.

As per sources, “It was a mutual decision taken by the makers and Vaidehi after which she looked for greener pastures. She is also presently in talks for a few more projects.”

Vaidehi was earlier seen in TV shows Sirf Tum, Kashirao Bajirao Ballal etc. She has shot for the web series Showstopper which has a stellar cast.

We buzzed Vaidehi, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

