Exclusive: Vaishali Arora to enter Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Actress Vaishali Arora who has featured in TV shows Piya Abhimani, Sindoor Ki Keemat 2, Udaariyaan etc will now enter the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha. The show produced by Rolling Tales Production will introduce a new character opposite the youngest son of the Deshmukh family. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the lead roles of Sachin and Sailee respectively.

We recently saw the entry of Tanvi Shewale into the show in the role of Roshni, a young girl who dreams of setting up her own beauty parlour. She has been the new girl in the life of Tejas Deshmukh (Puru Chibber), the elder brother of Sachin.

Exclusive: Tanvi Shewale to enter Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Now, the show will see Vaishali entering as the girl opposite the youngest brother in the house, Akash Deshmukh, played by Devashish Chandiramani.

As per a reliable source, “Vaishali has started shooting for Udne Ki Aasha, and her entry will aired soon. She will play a classy character, comparatively richer in her lifestyle.”

We buzzed Vaishali but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.