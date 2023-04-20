Exclusive: Vibha Chibber bags Sudhir Sharma's Neerja for Colors?

Vibha Chibber will most likely be part of the cast of Colors' new show.

Versatile actress Vibha Chibber who exhibited her talent in a challenging role in Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors recently, has bagged yet another show on Colors. Tentatively titled as Neerja, Producer couple Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir are working on a new show for Colors. Neerja we hear, deals with a social issue amid which a love story blooms.

Actor Rajveer Singh has been locked as the lead of the show, as per reports.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about popular actors Ayub Khan and Kamya Punjabi joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Vibha Chibber in all likelihood playing a vital role. Vibha is known for her prolific acting in shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Piya Rangrezz, Tera Yaar Hoon Main etc.

We buzzed Vibha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

