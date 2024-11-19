EXCLUSIVE: Wild card Yamini Malhotra on entering ‘Bigg Boss 18’, her take on other contestants & more

Bigg Boss 18 is gaining momentum and in an attempt to keep things spiced up and capitalise on it, we have wildcards coming in and one of them is Yamini Malhotra.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Yamini Malhotra talked about her own personality, who she thinks is a player or dumb in the house and how she plans to play the game.

Q. Since when were you trying to get into Bigg Boss and how did it get finalised this time?

Yamini- I’ll be honest, I was never trying to get into Bigg Boss but I have been an ardent watcher of the show over the years. Then out of nowhere, I got a call from someone asking me do I want to join. Of course, I initially thought it was a fake call but the more they kept talking about it, I realised it isn’t. Then I got really excited about it and things worked out and here I am.

Q. You mentioned people tell you that you are ‘Bigg Boss Masala’, why do you think that is?

Yamini- See, when I am good, I am really good and most of the times, that is the case. I’m joking around, having fun and talking with everyone and will even lift up your energy. But if someone pinches me and bothers me, I will make sure to give it back with more intensity. I won’t hold back.

Q. Having seen Bigg Boss so far as much you have, who has been the contestant you feel is the one poking everyone?

Yamini- There are many I think. Like there is Chahat, who keeps irritating and annoying at times going and doing that to everyone, so I am sure she will do that with me as well. Then at that point of time, I will give it back to her. And in Rajat Dalal’s case, if he will threaten or pinch me the wrong way, I will give it back to him but if he will be nice and friendly with me as well are neighbours where he belongs to Faridabad and I belong to Gurgaon, then of course, we will have a lot of fun.

Q. Which contestant do you think is dumb?

I believe Chahat again is the dumb one. Apart from going around coffee and here and there, she literally has no game.

Q. Who do you think is the smartest one?

That I believe is Shilpa Shirodkar. Being the ‘Mother India’s of the house, she gets all the sympathy and also an unwanted importance. She goes on to tell and make everyone feels that she is their loved one, and their loved one as well. Hence when nominations come, she gets safe as no one nominates her.

Q. About Sara Khan and Tajinder Bagga, what do you think?

For Sara, I guess because her husband was a mind coach and all that she sometimes willingly try to act psychotic or over the top of something but that doesn’t work after a point and she needs to calm down. In Bagga’s case, he needs to get out of that blanket and be active again.

Watch the full interview below-